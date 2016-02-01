ISP and Champaign Police work together on Jan. 30 Bar Checks

CHAMPAIGN – The Illinois State Police (ISP), assisted by the Champaign Police Department, conducted an Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) bar identification compliance check in order to reduce and deter underage drinking.

Both law enforcement groups performed the check during the late evening hours of Saturday, January 30 at five bar locations in Champaign County, in the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign campus area. They performed a street sweep as well.

Authorities issued 61 citations for possession / purchase of alcohol to minors ages 18 to 20 years old on January 30.

According to the Illinois State Police, the Illinois Secretary of State may suspend or revoke the driver’s license of persons found in possession of illegal IDs. Suspensions may last for up to one year or longer. Minors convicted of purchase, possession or consumption of alcohol also face a one year suspension of their driver’s license.

The purpose of the ACE program is to reduce and deter underage drinking.

Authorities’ goal in carrying out this program is to prevent, deter and take enforcement action in response to violations of laws associated with impaired driving, the sale of alcohol to a minor, the illegal consumption or possession of alcohol or drugs by minors and increase police presence in the campus area.

The ACE program is funded in whole or part by the Illinois Department of Transportation, Division of Transportation.