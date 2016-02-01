Sheriff's Association Announces Scholarships

DECATUR – Illinois Sheriff’s Association announces that it will be awarding over $54,000 in college scholarships throughout the State of Illinois to students wishing to pursue higher education during the 2016 – 2017 academic year.

The scholarships are to be applied to tuition, books and fees only. The student must be enrolled full-time at a certified institution of higher learning within the State of Illinois.

Sheriff Thomas Schneider of Macon County will be awarding one scholarship in the amount of $500.00.

There will be no restriction on any applicant by reason of race, age, creed, color, sex or national origin.

The only limitations are as follows: Applicants must be permanent Illinois residents. Scholarships must be utilized at institutions of higher learning with the State of Illinois. Students must be enrolled as a full-time student during the 2016 – 2017 school year (excluding summer session).

Applications are now available at each county’s local sheriff’s office or on the Illinois Sheriff’s Association website. Students must complete the application, answer the essay question and return all documents to the Sheriff’s Office in their permanent county of residence by March 15, 2016 (Must be postmarked by this date).

For more information: visit or contact your local sheriff’s office, high school advising center or college financial aid office.

If you are a Macon County resident, call 424-1321.