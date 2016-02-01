Special Events At Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum For His Birthday

SPRINGFIELD – February brings an array of special events and family-friendly activities to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. And there will be free admission on Lincoln’s birthday. On February 12th, the Museum will waive its usual admission for adults and children.

The month ends with the closing of “Undying Words: Lincoln 1858-1865”. It's a groundbreaking exhibit on Lincoln’s greatest speeches and documents.

On display will be a handwritten copy of the Gettysburg Address, educating children about the jobs Lincoln held before reaching the White House and presenting a concert of Civil War-era music.

On Feb. 12, in addition to all the other birthday activities, the winning entries in our annual children’s art contest will go on display. They will adorn the walls of the museum’s entry-way for the rest of the year.

There are many other events planned for February for the Museum. You can find a schedule here.