Early voting options in Vermilion County will begin February 4

VERMILION COUNTY - Vermilion County Clerk Cathy Jenkins has announced that the Illinois State Board of Elections has finalized the ballot for the 2016 Primary Election.

According to Jenkins, the ISBE's final certification will allow for Early Voting and Vote by Mail options to be available to the public as scheduled. Certification for the ballot was expected later in February due to multiple objections to Presidential Candidates. Early Voting and Vote by Mail options will be available, starting February 4.

Jenkins also says voters outside Danville's city limits will be able to use the Vermilion County Vote Center from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Additionally, the Vote Center will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on February 20 and 27, and on March 5 and 12.

For more information, contact Supervisor of Elections Lindsay Light at (217) 554-1911 or by email at ccelections@vercounty.org.