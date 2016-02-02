APL hosting adoption events on February 6, 7

SPRINGFIELD - Animal Protective League officials say they are bringing the Mobile Pet Adoption Center to a Springfield business on February 6.

Officials say the mobile center will make a stop at Farm and Home Supply, located at 303 Wabash Avenue in Springfield. More than two dozen pets can be safely transported in this vehicle, which is climate controlled and outfitted with meet-and-greet rooms and comfortable, sturdy cages.

Citizens are invited to visit the mobile center from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. to visit with adoptable dogs and cats. Additionally, pets will be available for adoption at PetSmart in Springfield, from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on February 6 and from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on February 7.

If you are unable to make it to any of these events, adoptable pets are available at the APL Shelter at 1001 Taintor Road from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. every day. All adoptable pets have received vaccinations and microchips, and have been spayed or neutered.

For more information about the APL, click here.