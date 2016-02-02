ISP investigating 2 truck-tractor semi-trailer crashes Tuesday morning

CENTRAL ILLINOIS - Illinois State Police officials say Troopers have responded to two truck-tractor semi-trailer crashes in central Illinois Tuesday morning.

The first crash happened on Route 105 in Macon County, near the intersection at 70th Street, just after 7:00 a.m. Authorities say a truck-tractor was involved in a crash with a Lexus SUV, resulting in injuries to both drivers and grain being spilled into a nearby ditch and field. ISP officials say the roadway is temporarily blocked due to cleanup efforts, and that both drivers were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities say both vehicles were traveling westbound on Route 105 at the time of the crash. According to the preliminary investigation, ISP officials say the SUV was attempting to make a turn at an intersection, and that the truck-tractor attempted to pass the SUV in an attempt to avoid a collision. The driver of the truck-tractor was cited for improper passing at an intersection.

The second crash happened at about 7:45 a.m. on the I-72 exit ramps to northbound Sixth Street in Springfield. ISP officials say a truck-tractor semi-trailer slid off the left side of the ramp, colliding with the guardrail and turning onto its left side, resulting in the exit ramp being closed until approximately 2:00 p.m. The driver was removed from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Illinois State Police Troopers continue to investigate these crashes. We will provide more information as it becomes available.