HSHS Home Care and Hospice, local business teaming up to "Cram the Car"

EFFINGHAM - HSHS Home Care and Hospice Southern Illinois is teaming up with Effingham car dealerships to collect donations of non-perishable food for a local food pantry.

This effort, titled "Cram the Car," is in recognition of National Canned Food Month in February. Residents who wish to participate may donate food items at one of the following locations in Effingham:

- HSHS Home Care and Hospice: 701 West Temple

- Dan Hecht Chevrolet Toyota: 2400 South Banker Street

- Roy Schmidt Honda: 1705 West Fayette Avenue

- Northside Ford Lincoln: 1312 North Keller Drive

Donations may be dropped off at these locations, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. during the entire month of February. Suggestions for food donations include pancake mix and syrup, jelly, canned fruit, cereal, granola, sugar-free fruit, low-salt vegetables, and large boxes of oatmeal.

For more information about this food drive, contact HSHS Home Care and Hospice Southern Illinois at (217) 347-1777.