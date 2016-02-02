Illinois' January monthy temperature just above average, precipitation below average

CHAMPAIGN - The University of Illinois' State Water Survey says January's average monthly temperature was just slightly above average, despite large swings in high and low temperatures.

Illinois State Climatologist Jim Angel says January's monthly temperature was measured to be 26.7 degrees, just 0.3 degrees above average. Angel adds that the first nine days of the month were warmer than average, followed by four days below average, then three days above average before dipping below average once again.

Precipitation-wise, Angel says Illinois was more than an inch below average, with 0.85 inches being measured during January. Snowfall amounts were also below average, with most of the state receiving between two and five inches of snow.

