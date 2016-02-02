Central Illinois residents invited to 2016 Career Connections Expo

SPRINGFIELD - The University of Illinois - Springfield is partnering with Lincoln Land Community College and ITT Technical Institute to host the 2016 Career Connections Expo on February 16.

The expo will be held at the Recreation and Athletic Center at UIS from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Officials say they hope to help attendees find job and internships, make professional connections, and explore potential career paths.

More than 100 employers are scheduled to be represented at this event. Attendees will be required to wear business casual clothing, and should bring copies of their resumes to the expo.

This event is open to students and alumni from all three institutions, and community members. For more information, click here.