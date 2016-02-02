14 Charities to benefit from 2016 Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon

CHAMPAIGN – Officials for the 2016 Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon announce they have chosen this year’s “Charity Running Partners,” who will benefit from donations through the race.

The selected partners were chosen by submitting an application detailing their intended involvement with the race, including promoting the event through their newsletters, social media, meetings and other outlets. Each charity also provides seven volunteers for this year’s race.

In 2015, local charities received over $100,000 in donations raised by charity running partners and direct donations made by the Illinois Marathon owners’ group.

This year, 14 local charities will receive donations from the Illinois Marathon.

The charity running partners for the 2016 Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon are as follows: American Heart Association; Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Champaign County; Champaign County Humane Society; Crisis Nursery; Cystic Fibrosis; Eastern Illinois Foodbank; Girl Scouts of Central Illinois; God’s Little Angels Orphanage; Habitat for Humanity; March of Dimes; National Kidney Foundation of Illinois; Prairie Rivers Network; Salt & Light; and WBGL & Hope for Justice Fight Human Trafficking.

During the online registration process for the race, any entrant can make a one-time donation to any of the 14 charities. Runners can also sign up to be a fundraiser for any of the 14 charities and set up a fundraising campaign through the race website.

Charities can also provide a discount code to their fundraisers, so they can register for the race of their choice at a significant discount.

This year’s Illinois Marathon takes place April 28 – 30.