Illinois Injury Updates on Thorne, Finke, and Nunn

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) -- Illinois coach John Groce said the team may be without two of its starters when it faces Rutgers on Wednesday.

Groce said Tuesday that starting forward Michael Finke has not been able to practice after injuring his left knee in a collision Sunday during a loss to Wisconsin. The coach said an MRI showed no structural damage but said Finke is unlikely to play at Rutgers (6-16, 0-9 Big Ten).

Groce said junior guard Kendrick Nunn may be able to play but no decision is expected until game time. Nunn injured a hip against the Badgers.

Nunn is Illinois' second-leading scorer at 17.8 points a game while Finke averages nine points and four rebounds for the Illini (10-12, 2-7).