Malcolm Hill Named Finalist for Jerry West Award

CHAMPAIGN - Illinois junior guard Malcolm Hill is one of ten players up for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award, presented by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Hill is averaging 18.5 points per game, good for 2nd in the Big Ten, and 4th among the ten finalists. Among them is fellow Big Ten guard Caris LeVert, the only other player from the conference on the list.

You can see Illinois' coverage here, while the full list of ten can be seen below.

The winner of the award will be announced on April 8.