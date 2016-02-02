Children’s Museum of IL hosting Presidents Day events

DECATUR – The Children’s Museum of Illinois will be hosting special programming on Presidents Day this year, despite typically being closed on Mondays.

This year, the museum will be hosting a littleBits Design Challenge and Toddler Art time, along with being open from 9:30 AM to 4:30 PM. Museum officials say they are remaining open on Monday, February 15, to provide area families with a fun activity since schools and many daycares will be closed for the holiday.

The littleBits Design Challenge is intended for students aged 6 and older. It will focus on using littleBits electronics to invent an electronic creature or character then participants can film their creations in action. Videos will be shared to the littleBits international organization to showcase the creations.

The Design Challenge will take place from 9:30 AM – 11:30 AM on February 15. There is a $20 ($15 for Museum members) entry fee.

Toddler Art time will take place at both 10 AM and 11 AM for younger students, ages 2 to 5. Children will read The Book With No Pictures by BJ Novak and make art to take home. This event has a $6 entry fee and includes Museum admission.

Those interested can pre-register and find more information on the Children Museum of Illinois website. Any questions should be directed to Jen McMillin by phone at 217-423-5437 or by email at jmcmillin@CMofIL.org.