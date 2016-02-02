Logan Co. organization holding Meetings to address Heroin

LOGAN COUNTY – Healthy Communities Partnership (HCP) held its first meeting regarding heroin and reducing heroin use in Logan County on Tuesday, February 2.

Over 22 agencies met in an effort to develop a comprehensive strategy to reduce heroin use and overdose in Logan County. Chief Jerry Mitchell of the Peoria Police Department also attended the meeting to share the City of Peoria and Peoria County’s efforts to combat heroin.

The National Survey on Drug Use and Health reports heroin use has increased significantly in the past few years, and it continues to rise. Officials say the number of people who die from heroin-related overdoses in the United States is nearly four times what it was a decade ago.

HCP Manager Angela Stoltzenburg says the organization and its members knew they could no longer stand by as the problem worsened. She also says heroin is much easier to find than it has been in the past.

“It’s here, and it’s time for us to take action. We know that if we can work together on this issue, we’ll be more successful,” Stoltzenburg explains.

She says the meeting that took place on Tuesday was full of collaboration and partnerships that will make this effort successful.

HCP will continue their efforts by using the 4-pillar approach to create a comprehensive plan that has been used internationally in cities such as Geneva, Zurich, Frankfurt and Sydney. These cities reportedly saw a dramatic reduction of drug users and decreased overdose deaths after implementing the plan.

The four pillars are: prevention, treatment, enforcement and harm reduction.

This approach includes a range of interventions, support programs, activities and other tools to combat heroin use.

HCP will be holding additional meetings to address heroin within each of the pillars. WAND will report future meeting details as they are announced.

More information about these meetings is available by contacting Angela Stoltzenburg at Healthy Communities Partnership by phone at 217-605-5008.