1 arrested, 2 wanted in January 25 Springfield homicide

SANGAMON COUNTY - The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office has announced that one person has been arrested, and two others are wanted, in connection with an investigation into a homicide that happened on January 25, 2016.

Authorities say Travis Ramsey, 35, was arrested at a Springfield residence at about 4:30 p.m. on February 2. Sangamon County Sheriff's Deputies say Ramsey is facing preliminary charges of first-degree murder and attempted armed robbery. Ramsey's bond is set for $1 million.

Two other individuals, identified as Dewon Loman, Jr. and Marcus Russell, are also wanted in connection with this homicide. Both men are wanted on first-degree murder and attempted armed robbery charges, and are considered armed and dangerous.

According to a news release from the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office, deputies say Ramsey, Loman, and Russell attempted to rob Mathew Grady during a drug transaction during the early morning hours of January 25.

If you have any information on this case, or the whereabouts of Loman or Russell, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427. We will provide updates as they become available.