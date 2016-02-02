Senior Citizen Volunteer Fair Scheduled

Springfield-- There's a volunteer fair Wednesday, February 3rd, at Senior Services of Central Illinois in Springfield.

If you're an older adult looking to giveback to the local community, this is the place to find it  There will be more than 20 agencies at the fair.

It's from 9:30AM-11:30AM at the Senior Services Center on West Mason Street in Springfield.

