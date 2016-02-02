National Signing Day: Local Athletes Who Signed & Where They're Headed

Posted:

National Signing Day saw thousands of high school athletes sign their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers in college. Central Illinois had their share put pen to paper on Wednesday.

Below is a list of local athletes who signed with their respective colleges. While we do our best to get to as many signings as possible, we often need the public's help in adding to the list.  If you know - or are - an athlete signing with a college or university, let us know!

FOOTBALL

NAME HIGH SCHOOL COLLEGE
Julian Hess Centennial Eastern Illinois University
Kendall Dehority Eisenhower Quincy University
Salat Al-Nurridin Eisenhower St. Joseph's College
Colton Lockwood Eisenhower McKendree University
Jacob Burton Monticello McKendree University
Brandon Wildman Monticello Truman State University
Albert Okwuegbunam Sacred Heart-Griffin University of Missouri
Sam Bonansinga Sacred Heart-Griffin Southern Illinois University
Avery Andrews Sacred Heart-Griffin Western Illinois University
John Fischer Sacred Heart-Griffin Columbia University-New York
DJ Mackey Sacred Heart-Griffin Iowa Central Community College
Lance Winkler Sacred Heart-Griffin Lindenwood-Belleville
Sam Boeyen Sacred Heart-Griffin St. Ambrose University
Eli Oltean St. Joseph-Ogden Murray State University
Laquan Price Southeast Quincy University
Cole Hoover Charleston Eastern Illinois University
Joe Brannan Jacksonville Northwest Missouri State University
Braxton Criss Jacksonville St. Ambrose University
Noah Pickens Jacksonville Illinois College
Matt Rooney Jacksonville MacMurray College
Dan Zeigler Rochester Truman State University
Brandon Jones Rochester Truman State University
Collin Etherton Rochester St. Ambrose University
Wyatt Fishel Arcola Truman State University

BASEBALL

John Plattner Sacred Heart-Griffin Kaskaskia Community College
Jack Staten Sacred Heart-Griffin Lincoln Land Community College
Tyler Jones Monticello Illinois Central College

GIRLS SOCCER

Ashley Cearlock Sacred Heart-Griffin Creighton University
Megan Herter Sacred-Heart Griffin Wheeling Jesuit University
Baylee Smith Rochester Quincy University
Elizabeth Siebert Mt. Pulaski Lakeland College
Farah Abu-Tayeh Williamsville Marshall University
Marah Abu-Tayeh Williamsville Marshall University
Madi Allen Jacksonville Hannibal-Lagrange University
Sarah James Jacksonville Hannibal-Lagrange University
Claire Cody Jacksonville Indiana U.-Purdue U. Fort Wayne
Maddie Gleeson Rochester Southeast Missouri State University
Becca Jostes Rochester SIU-Edwardsville

BOYS SOCCER

Mark Wilson Jacksonville Bradley University

SOFTBALL

Gracie Brookens Meridian Millikin University

VOLLEYBALL

Kira Jackson Maroa-Forsyth Illinois Wesleyan University
Ariel Campbell Cerro Gordo-Bement Eureka College

