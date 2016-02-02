National Signing Day: Local Athletes Who Signed & Where They're Headed

National Signing Day saw thousands of high school athletes sign their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers in college. Central Illinois had their share put pen to paper on Wednesday.

Below is a list of local athletes who signed with their respective colleges. While we do our best to get to as many signings as possible, we often need the public's help in adding to the list. If you know - or are - an athlete signing with a college or university, let us know!

If you know - or are - an athlete signing with a college or university, let us know!

FOOTBALL

NAME HIGH SCHOOL COLLEGE Julian Hess Centennial Eastern Illinois University Kendall Dehority Eisenhower Quincy University Salat Al-Nurridin Eisenhower St. Joseph's College Colton Lockwood Eisenhower McKendree University Jacob Burton Monticello McKendree University Brandon Wildman Monticello Truman State University Albert Okwuegbunam Sacred Heart-Griffin University of Missouri Sam Bonansinga Sacred Heart-Griffin Southern Illinois University Avery Andrews Sacred Heart-Griffin Western Illinois University John Fischer Sacred Heart-Griffin Columbia University-New York DJ Mackey Sacred Heart-Griffin Iowa Central Community College Lance Winkler Sacred Heart-Griffin Lindenwood-Belleville Sam Boeyen Sacred Heart-Griffin St. Ambrose University Eli Oltean St. Joseph-Ogden Murray State University Laquan Price Southeast Quincy University Cole Hoover Charleston Eastern Illinois University Joe Brannan Jacksonville Northwest Missouri State University Braxton Criss Jacksonville St. Ambrose University Noah Pickens Jacksonville Illinois College Matt Rooney Jacksonville MacMurray College Dan Zeigler Rochester Truman State University Brandon Jones Rochester Truman State University Collin Etherton Rochester St. Ambrose University Wyatt Fishel Arcola Truman State University

BASEBALL

John Plattner Sacred Heart-Griffin Kaskaskia Community College Jack Staten Sacred Heart-Griffin Lincoln Land Community College Tyler Jones Monticello Illinois Central College

GIRLS SOCCER

Ashley Cearlock Sacred Heart-Griffin Creighton University Megan Herter Sacred-Heart Griffin Wheeling Jesuit University Baylee Smith Rochester Quincy University Elizabeth Siebert Mt. Pulaski Lakeland College Farah Abu-Tayeh Williamsville Marshall University Marah Abu-Tayeh Williamsville Marshall University Madi Allen Jacksonville Hannibal-Lagrange University Sarah James Jacksonville Hannibal-Lagrange University Claire Cody Jacksonville Indiana U.-Purdue U. Fort Wayne Maddie Gleeson Rochester Southeast Missouri State University Becca Jostes Rochester SIU-Edwardsville

BOYS SOCCER

Mark Wilson Jacksonville Bradley University

SOFTBALL

Gracie Brookens Meridian Millikin University

VOLLEYBALL