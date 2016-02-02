State Smokes Out A New E-Cig Law

Decatur, IL - A new law in Illinois is targeting minors with electronic cigarettes or,”E-cigs”. Anyone under the age of eighteen who is caught with an E-Cig after June 1st, 2016 will be subject to a fine of $25.00 or 15 hours of of community service for the first violation. The maximum penalty is a $100.00 fine and 30 hours of community service. These are the same fines imposed on a minor who is caught with tobacco products in the state. Governor Rauner signed the bill last week that was sponsored by State Senator Julie Morrison of Deerfield. She says the law will protect underage children from the dangers of a product that is becoming very popular. Known as vaping, because vapor enters the lungs instead of smoke, an entire industry has been built around the flavored product. Flavors such as Vanilla, Pineapple Upside Down Cake, Fruity Pebbles and more could entice young people to begin using the e-cigs. Lieutenant Jamie Belcher with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office says they will enforce any law on the books, but they won’t be seeking out teens with e-cigs. Travis Edwards, owner of Space Vapors in Decatur, says he thinks the law is a good idea. He said, “We like that law. We don’t want anyone under the age of 18 to be vapping or smoking.” He also commented the law was long overdue citing that e-cigs have been around for four or five years and the legislature is just now doing something about it. Illinois is among 48 states that have banned sales of e-cigarettes to minors. Since they don’t include tobacco, e-cigs can be advertised on television. Sales of E-Cigs are expected to reach close to 4 billion dollars this year.