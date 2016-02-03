IBHE creates Military Prior Learning Assessment Task Force

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Board of Higher Education has announced that a task force has been created to examine how military learning is recognized when it comes to awarding academic credit.

The Military Prior Learning Assessment Task Force will hold their first meeting in Springfield on February 3. Officials say the task force will discuss and make recommendations on how to apply military learning for academic credit, industry-recognized credentials, and college degrees through Prior Learning Assessment.

This task force was created through legislation passed by the Illinois General Assembly in spring 2015. We've included a list of task force members below:

- Dr. Arthur Sutton

- Senator Pamela J. Althoff, 32nd District

- Senator Tom Cullerton, 23rd District

- Representative Linda Chapa LaVia, 83rd District

- Representative Jeanne M. Ives, 42nd District

- Mr. Kevin Schott, Office of the Fire Marshall

- Dr. Walter Pearson, Loyola University, Chicago

- Mr. Dan Wellman, Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs

- President Charlotte Warren, Lincoln Land Community College

- Ms. Amy Sherman, Council for Adult and Experiential Learning

- Ms. Kim Eck, Illinois Student Assistance Commission

- Mr. Jess Ray, Illinois State University

- Dr. Ron Williams, Western Illinois University

- Mr. Jeff Newell, Illinois Community College Board

- Ms. Cynthia Rathunde, City Colleges of Chicago

- Dr. Janet Fontenot, Southwestern Illinois College

For more information about this task force, click here.