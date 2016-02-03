Homeward Bound Pet Shelter to donate vehicle to local shelter

DECATUR - One local pet shelter is receiving a new vehicle to transport animals to veterinary appointments, thanks to the Homeward Bound Pet Shelter.

Homeward Bound Pet Shelter officials say they will donate a van to the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County on February 4. Officials say the Humane Society needed the vehicle due to the organization's new facility and increased capacity.

Homeward Bound says they recently received a vehicle from Macon Resources, Inc., allowing for the donation. Representatives from both pet shelters say they are excited to partner together to care for and find homes for adoptable pets in the community.

