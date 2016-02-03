ISP stepping up moving violations enforcement this weekend

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois State Police officials say they will increase enforcement for moving violations for the 50th Super Bowl weekend on February 6 and 7.

Troopers say they will place an emphasis on DUIs, speeding, distracted driving, and seat belts. also known as the "Fatal-4 violations." Last year, ISP officials say more than 1,850 citations were made during Super Bowl weekend, with 105 of them being DUIs.

ISP officials also say they are reminding residents to celebrate responsibly by having a designated driver, as alcohol is a leading factor in fatal traffic crashes. According to ISP Colonel Tad Williams, a DUI can "cost thousands of dollars, suspension of driving privileges, potential jail time," or could cause the death of another motorist.

