Crime Stoppers seeking Tips for Jan. 15 Springfield Robbery

SPRINGFIELD – Crime Stoppers of Sangamon and Menard Counties need the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in an armed robbery that took place on January 15.

At approximately 10 PM on the previously mentioned date, the victim agreed to give a person unknown to him a ride due to the weather being frigid that evening. The suspect got into the vehicle and then revealed a black semi-automatic handgun to the driver and robbed him.

The suspect was described as being a black man under 30 years of age with a thin build, wearing a black jacket and black beanie cap. He was seen in the parking lot of the Shop N Save on North Grand Avenue prior the robbery.

Anyone with tips regarding this robbery should call Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website or texted to CRIMES with the keyword TIP672 and the information they are providing.