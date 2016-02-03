American Red Cross hosting blood drives in Illinois throughout February

ILLINOIS - The American Red Cross is encouraging central Illinois residents to donate blood at one of several blood drives in central Illinois this February.

Red Cross officials say inclement weather and seasonal illnesses can prevent regular donors from giving blood, resulting in a shortage. All blood types are needed, especially types O, AB, A negative, and B negative.

We've included a list of blood donation opportunities below:

Macon County:

Decatur:

2/16/2016: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

2/18/2016: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., MacArthur High School, 1 Educational Park

2/18/2016: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

2/23/2016: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Paul's Community Drive, 1 Bachrach Ct

2/23/2016: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

2/25/2016: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

Mount Zion:

2/23/2016: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 1220 West Main Street

Forsyth:

2/27/2016: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hickory Point Mall, Route 51 North, 1146 Hickory Point Mall



Piatt County:

Monticello:

2/16/2016: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Kirby Medical Center, 1000 Medical Center Dr

Cerro Gordo:

2/27/2016: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Cerro Gordo Community Civic Center, 304 E North St



Logan County:

Lincoln:

2/17/2016: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lincoln Sports Complex, 1400 Primm Rd



Moultrie County:

Lovington:

2/25/2016: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Church of God Community Building, 232 West State

If you are interested in donating blood, you can make an appointment by calling (800) 733-2767 or visiting the American Red Cross' website. Donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in generally good health.