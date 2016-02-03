Certain Businesses subject to New Requirement from Human-Trafficking Act

ILLINOIS – The Human-Trafficking Resource Center Notice Act went into effect January 1, 2016, and now, specific businesses and establishments will be subject to a new requirement.

The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS), in cooperation with the Illinois Attorney General’s Office and the Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL), is working to increase visibility regarding the National Human-Trafficking Resource Center (NHTRC) hotline number. They are also working to increase awareness of human trafficking, as well as resources for victims seeking assistance.

Under this act, IDHS is tasked with creating a mandated notice for businesses to post detailing how victims of human trafficking can contact help. IDOL is required, in the course of regulating a business or establishment, to determine if businesses are up to code on posting this notice and making sure they do it correctly if they have not.

Specific businesses and establishments will be required to post the hotline number near the public entrance of the facility or “in another conspicuous location in clear view of the public and employees where similar notices are customarily posted.”

According to the IDHS website, the following businesses and establishments must post a public notice in accordance with the Act:

On the premise consumption retailer licensees under the Liquor Control Act of 1934 where the sale of alcoholic liquor is the principal business carried on by the licensee at the premises and primary to the sale of food.

Adult entertainment facilities

Primary airports

Intercity passenger rail or light rail stations

Bus stations

Truck Stops. For the purposes of this Act, "truck stop" means a privately-owned and operated facility that provides food, fuel, shower or other sanitary facilities, and lawful overnight truck parking.

Emergency rooms within general acute care hospitals

Urgent Care Centers

Farm labor contractors

Privately-operated job recruitment centers

IDHS Secretary-designate James Dimas says the Department is pleased to continue working with other partners to keep victims safe.

“This bill focuses on helping victims to safely access help and services by requiring certain businesses to post the National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline number. This hotline is both anonymous and confidential to the victim or someone with information about a potential trafficking situation,” Dimas explains.

A copy of the notice can be found here. The National Human-Trafficking Resource Center website can be found here.