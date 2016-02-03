IDPH raising awareness of heart disease during American Heart Month

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Department of Public Health officials are encouraging central Illinois residents to raise awareness of heart disease during American Heart Month and National Wear Red Day.

National Wear Red Day, held on February 5, aims to raise awareness of risk factors for heart disease, as well as ways you can lower your risk. IDPH officials say heart disease is the leading cause of death in Illinois.

According to IDPH Director Nirav D. Shah, M.D., J.D., "What you do in your teens, twenties, and thirties can impact your health as you get older. Common risk factors for heart disease include high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol, diabetes, obesity, smoking, and physical inactivity.

Health Department officials are offering citizens several tips they can use to help prevent heart disease. We've included these tips below:

- Eat a healthy diet with plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables

- Maintain a healthy weight

- Exercise regularly

- Don’t smoke

- Limit alcohol use

