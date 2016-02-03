Illini Come Out on Top in Wild, Three-Overtime Game at Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) -- Malcolm Hill scored 10 of his 32 points from the free throw line in the third overtime and Illinois outlasted Rutgers 110-101 on Wednesday night, extending the Scarlet Knights' losing streak to 10 games.

Hill also had a career-high 14 rebounds as the Illini (11-12, 3-7 Big Ten) rallied after blowing a seven-point lead in the final 29.2 seconds of the first overtime.

Jalen Coleman-Lands had a career-high 26 points, Maverick Morgan had a career-high 20 points and Kendrick Nunn added 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Corey Sanders had career highs of 39 points and 12 assists for Rutgers (6-17, 0-10) but he missed a free throw with 3.3 seconds to play in regulation that would have put the Scarlet Knights ahead. Jonathan Laurent had a career-best 23 points for the Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers has now lost its last 24 regular-season conference games dating to a win over Wisconsin on Jan. 11, 2015, and 25 straight league games counting the tournament.