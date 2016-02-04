Fundraiser kicks off for all-inclusive playground in Effingham

EFFINGHAM - Harmony Playground is teaming up with the Effingham Park District and Effingham County Community Foundation to start a fundraising campaign that aims to bring an all-inclusive playground to the Effingham community.

Officials say the campaign was started with a $15,000 grant from A Stone Thrown Forward, LLC, a memorial fund started by Forsyth residents Dale and Rita Colee in honor of their son, Kyle.

Inclusive playgrounds are ADA-accessible by design, and often extend beyond ADA requirements in order to ensure inclusive play elements are met for each individual. Parents and grandparents will be able to fully interact with their relatives at an inclusive playground, where they may be left on the sidelines with other playgrounds.

If you would like to be involved with this fundraising campaign, or to learn more about Harmony Playground, email jhightower@enrichingourcommunity.org.