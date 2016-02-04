Decatur police investigating two burglaries

DECATUR - The Decatur Police Department is investigating two burglaries that happened on the city's south side earlier this week.

Decatur police say the burglaries happened at First Stop Mini Mart and Robinson Barber Shop, both located in the 400 block of East Cantrell Street, some time between the evening hours of February 2 and early morning hours of February 3.

Detectives tell WAND officers were first called to Robinson Barber Shop, where they discovered signs of forced entry and windows broken in both buildings. Authorities say a cash register was stolen from the First Stop Mini Mart, and that the register was recovered Thursday morning.

If you have any information on these burglaries, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477. Decatur police continue to investigate these burglaries. We will provide more information as it becomes available.