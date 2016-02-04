Two Illinois schools selected as National Title I Distinguished Schools

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois State Board of Education officials have announced that two schools in the state have been selected as National Distinguished Schools during the National Title I Association annual conference.

ISBE officials say Parkside Elementary School in McLean County Unit School District 5 and Healy Elementary School in Chicago School District 299 were selected for the honor. The National Title I Association recognized up to two schools per state as Distinguished Schools each year.

Each state is allowed to select one qualifying school for the "High Performing" category, and one qualifying school for the "Achievement Gap" category. Healy Elementary School was selected for demonstrating high academic achievement for four consecutive years, raising ISAT scores in the process. Parkside Elementary was selected for reducing its achievement gap among racial/ethnic groups and economic levels.

Selections were based on 2014 Illinois Standards Achievement Test scores. For more information about the National Title I Association, click here.