Riverdale man faces aggravated battery charge in connection of February 3 incident

MATTOON - The Mattoon Police Department says one person has been arrested in connection with an early-morning incident on February 3 that left two others injured.

Mattoon police say Kenneth Moultrie, 20, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 5000 block of Lakeland Boulevard. Authorities say Moultrie was allegedly involved in an altercation with two women, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the alleged assault. Moultrie faces a preliminary charge of aggravated battery in connection with this incident.

Mattoon officers also say at the time of the incident, Moultrie was out of jail on bond for a January arrest, in which he is facing charges of aggravated battery, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

You can find information on the latest arrests in central Illinois on our Crime Tracker Mugshots page.