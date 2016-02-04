Solar Urbana-Champaign nearing goal of solar power installations

URBANA - Urbana officials say the city's partnership with Midwest Renewable Energy Association is nearing its goal of 100 kilowatts of solar installations being used by home and business owners in Champaign County.

Officials say the partnership, titled "Solar Urbana-Champaign," aims to reduce Urbana's greenhouse gas emissions by 25 percent by the year 2020. Solar Urbana-Champaign was launched on December 2, 2015 in the hopes of increasing the amount of solar energy produced locally, and officials say the program is on its way to surpassing its current goal.

Central Illinois residents are being invited to attend a free information session at 6:30 p.m. on February 4 at the Tolono Public Library. Attendees will be able to learn more about the technology that makes this effort possible, and how they can participate.

