BREAKING NEWS: Decatur Police Chief Terminated

DECATUR - WAND News has learned Police Chief Brad Sweeney's employment has been terminated by the city of Decatur, effective February 4.

Deputy Police Chief James Getz has been appointed interim Police Chief for the city of Decatur.

Because this is a personnel matter, the city is offering no additional comments.  We will provide more information as it becomes available.

