Champaign man faces preliminary charge of criminal sexual assault

CHAMPAIGN - The Champaign Police Department says an Urbana School District #116 teaching assistant has been arrested in connection with an investigation into an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.

According to Champaign police, an investigation into an alleged inappropriate relationship between a Gerber School student and a staff member began in November 2015. Police say the incidents allegedly took place in 2014 at the faculty member's house.

After obtaining an arrest warrant, authorities say Jimmy McCrory, 31, was arrested on February 4, 2016 in the 2000 block of West Kirby Avenue. McCrory faces a preliminary charge of Criminal Sexual Assault, and is being held on $500,000 bond.

Urbana School District 116 officials say McCrory has been on administrative leave since October 2015, pending the outcome of a DCFS investigation.

Champaign police say they continue to investigate. We will provide more information as it becomes available.