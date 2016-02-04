Macon Resources Bowl A Thon

Decatur- The 30th annual Macon Resources Inc. Bowl-a-Thon is Sunday February 7th. The event at Spare Time Lanes is from 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Money raised benefits children's services such as Bright Start Home Visiting, Speech and Language Therapy, and inclusive childcare and other programs at Independence Pointe. Register your team of four by calling 217 875 5880. Team Registration is 80 dollars.