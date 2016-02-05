Macon County Sheriff's Office collecting water for Flint residents

DECATUR - The Macon County Sheriff's Office says they are encouraging citizens to donate bottled water during a special drive to help Flint, Michigan residents on February 5.

Officials say the drive will last from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at 333 South Franklin Street. This effort is part of the Decatur Water Challenge, during which several organizations collected donations of bottled water.

The water will be transported to Flint residents via a truck-tractor semi-trailer. Macon County Sheriff's Deputies say they would like to thank everyone who has made a contribution to this drive.

We will provide updates to the amount of water collected as that information becomes available.