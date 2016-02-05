Current, former police chiefs meet with Governor Rauner to discuss community policing

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police has announced that 16 current and former police chiefs met with Governor Bruce Rauner to discuss community policing principles.

Officials say the meeting happened at the Governor's Office in Springfield on January 29. In addition to discussing community policing principles, the meeting served as the start of a year-long celebration for the Association's 75th anniversary.

According to ILACP President Frank Kaminski, police chiefs across the state wanted Governor Rauner to know that the Association has "been endorsing community policing principles for two decades," and that it has "been sponsoring training on every important issue in law enforcement since the 1950s."

The ILACP was established in 1941, and provides training and professional development for more than 1,200 members from 450 agencies. For more information, click here.