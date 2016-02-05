C-U at Home hosting 2016 One Winter Night on February 5

CHAMPAIGN - Teachers, business owners, elected officials, and police officials will gather in downtown Champaign on February 5 to participate in a special fundraising event designed to raise awareness of homelessness in the community.

Officials say C-U at Home's One Winter Night will begin Friday night, and end Saturday morning, near the City Building at the corner of Neil and University. Participants will spend 12 hours outside in a cardboard box. This year's fundraising goal is set at $150,000.

Additionally, eight speaker presentations will be held in the City Council Chambers from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

For more information about One Winter Night, click here.