Mattoon police arrest 1 for alleged aggravated criminal sexual abuse

MATTOON - The Mattoon Police Department says one man has been arrested for allegedly being involved in an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

Mattoon police say Jonathan Rider, 27, was arrested on February 4, 2016. According to police, Rider allegedly engaged in inappropriate relations with a minor, and that he allegedly solicited nude images from the minor by using an electronic device.

Rider faces preliminary charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and grooming. He is currently in custody at the Coles County Jail.