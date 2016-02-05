Decatur firefighters respond to two fires

DECATUR - The Decatur Fire Department responded to two residential fires just after 1:00 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The fires happened at a home in the 900 block of West King Street, and at the Twin Oaks Apartment Complex.

The Decatur Fire Department says the house fire on West King Street started in the home's bathroom, and was caused by a space heater. Officials say the home was heavily damaged, and that while the home's occupants were able to escape the home in time, two family cats did not survive the fire. The home's occupants were assisted by the American Red Cross.

