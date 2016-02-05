Vermilion County man facing multiple charges in September 2015 incident

URBANA - The U.S. Department of Justice has announced that a Potomac man has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of pseudoephedrine, stemming from an alleged incident in September 2015.

According to a news release from U.S. Attorney's Office spokesperson Sharon Paul, a grand jury indicted Jesse Harper, 28, on both charges on February 4, 2016. The indictment alleged that Harper was in possession of a handgun after he had been convicted of a felony, and was also in possession of pseudoephedrine that was allegedly going to be used to manufacture methamphetamine.

If convicted of both charges, Harper could face up to 30 years in prison, and a fine of up to $500,000.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.