Community members spend "One Winter Night" for homeless

Dozens of people are expected to spend Friday night on the streets in Champaign, in an effort to raise funds and awareness for homelessness in the community.

The event is called “One Winter night,” and it is organized by C-U at Home, an organization in Champaign that operates a daytime drop-in center, transitional housing facilities and other services for homeless people and others.

The event includes presentations from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Champaign City Building as well as screenings of a new documentary about CU at Home that is expected to run every two hours at Christ Community Church on South Neil Street.

More information on the event and on C-U at Home is available here.