Governor Makes A Decision on Illinois State Museum

DECATUR – Governor Bruce Rauner rejected legislation to reopen the Illinois State Museum. But, Gov. Rauner says he may reopen it again if the museum can find its own funding through entry fees, donations, and partnerships.

Rauner used his veto powers to suggest the changes to the bill he's had since December. Rauner closed the museum and satellite locations on October first because the state doesn't have a budget.

The state was spending 6 million dollars annually on the Illinois State Museum.