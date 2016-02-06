Twin Oaks Apartment Fire Causes Thousands In Damages

DECATUR – The Decatur Fire Department reports units responded to a fire at an apartment building on Twin Oaks Court at 1:07 PM on Friday, February 6.

This fire happened at around the same time as a fire in the 900 block of West King Street. 18 firefighters responded to the Twin Oaks Apartment Complex, while another group went to the home on King Street.

Fire officials say a fire started in the kitchen of one of the 12 apartments in the complex.

The first unit to report to the scene says there was smoke showing from the building’s main stairwell. All but one occupant had self-evacuated by the time emergency personnel arrived. A woman remained trapped in the burning apartment.

The woman’s ex-husband had reportedly entered the building to rescue her as crews were arriving on the scene. With the assistance of fire department personnel, she was successfully removed from the building. She was then resuscitated and transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital.

According to the Decatur Fire Department, the fire caused moderate damage, totaling at about $8,000.

This fire is currently under investigation by fire officials.