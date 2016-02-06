Decatur Authorities issue warrant for Man out on Recognizance Bond

DECATUR – Authorities are on the lookout for a 31-year-old Decatur man after he violated his recognizance bond while out seeking medical treatment.

Lael Zeigler, of Decatur, was released from the Macon County Jail on recognizance bond to receive medical treatment from a local hospital but never returned. Authorities tell WAND News he was released on Friday, February 5, but he did not report back and has not been seen since.

There is now a warrant out for Zeigler’s arrest.

Zeigler was originally arrested on November 23, 2015 for identity theft.

Residents are urged to call the Decatur Police Department or the Macon County Sheriff’s Office if they see a man matching the mugshot attached to this article.

The Police Department can be reached at 217-424-2711, while the Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 217-424-1311.