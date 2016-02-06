Phone Scam impersonating two Macon Co. Sheriff employees circulating

MACON COUNTY – Sergeant James Hermann, with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, is urging residents to be aware of a phone scam making its way around Decatur and Macon County.

According to Sergeant Hermann, several residents in the area have received calls from an individual claiming to be Lieutenant Hotwick or Deputy Mike Miller. Hermann tells WAND News the individual claims the recipient of the call has missed a grand jury and needs to pay a fine to rectify the situation.

Sergeant Hermann says while the Macon County Sheriff’s Office does have a Lieutenant Hotwick and Deputy Mike Miller on staff, the office would never call anyone with this type of request.

The scam number is a local cell phone number starting with the numbers 433. Sergeant Hermann points out that the Sheriff’s Office numbers always begin with 424.

He wants the public to know that these calls are a scam, and anyone who receives one of these calls should hang up and report the incident to the Sheriff’s Office by phone or by posting it to their Facebook page.

Residents are also reminded to never give out any of their personal information.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office can be reached by phone at 217-424-1311.

More information about various types of scams can be found here.