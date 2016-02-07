U of I close to hiring Search Firm for Chancellor Position

URBANA – Our news partners at the Champaign News-Gazette report the search for the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign’s next chancellor is proceeding forward, just quietly, in the wake of the search for their next athletic director.

The University has been without a chancellor since Phyllis Wise stepped down last August after much controversy surrounding her time in the position.

Reporter Julie Wurth writes the University is coming close to hiring a search firm that will help their search committee by recommending candidates. Search committee chair Antoinette Burton, a history professor at the University, tells the News-Gazette the search committee convened just before winter break. They are now meeting weekly.

Burton also tells the News-Gazette that they are currently drafting recruiting materials and that things will move quickly once the firm is on board.

According to the News-Gazette, UI President Timothy Killeen has told campus Senate officials last fall he was not convinced of the need for a search firm, and he had also hoped to choose a candidate by the spring.

Once the firm is hired, a website and “nominations portal” will be set up, then the 15-member search committee will hold a town-hall meeting with Killeen to gauge input from the campus community.

Werth writes that the issue in the background as the campus community awaits an announcement from the athletic director search.

The full article from the News-Gazette can be found here.