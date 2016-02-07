No. 5 Iowa Cruises Past Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) -- Peter Jok scored 23 points and Jarrod Uthoff added 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 5 Iowa past Illinois 77-65 on Sunday.

Jok took over early in the second half, scoring seven of the first 10 points for Hawkeyes (19-4, 10-1 Big Ten) and led them to a 48-36 lead with 16:48 to play.

Iowa would push the lead to as many as 20 points midway through the half.

Adam Woodbury added a double-double for the Hawkeyes with 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Iowa outrebounded the Illini 43-32. Illinois (11-13, 3-8) has been outrebounded in 10 of its 11 conference games.

Jalen Coleman-Lands led Illinois with 17 points, going 5 of 11 from 3-point range.

