CHAMPAIGN -- Illini signee Te'Jon Lucas was at the State Farm Center Sunday on crutches.

The senior point guard broke his ankle Saturday night during the 4th quarter of a game against Champaign-Centennial at Parkland College.

Lucas says his doctor told him it's fractured in two spots.

Doctor said ..broken ankle..Fractured in two spots!! ...Minor setback for major comeback !! — Te'Jon Lucas (@too_smoove23) February 7, 2016

Lucas, a three-star (Rivals.com) prospect from Milwaukee picked Illinois over USC, Memphis, and Purdue, among others.