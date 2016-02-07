Decatur Police looking into Home Burglary on Marietta St.

DECATUR – Decatur Police are seeking information from the public concerning a burglary that took place on Saturday night on Marietta Street.

Authorities tell WAND News the residential burglary took place in the 1500 block of Marietta on Saturday, February 7.

The home owner told officers she was only gone between the hours of 5 PM and 7 PM on Saturday night. When she returned home, her kitchen window was open. She found a patio chair positioned under the window, allowing the intruders to access her home.

According to authorities, a 37-inch television and blanket are missing from the home.

Decatur Police are still looking into this incident and are requesting the public’s help in solving this crime. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department at 217-424-2711.