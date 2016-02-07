Patients Can Get Help With Legal Cannabis

Decatur, IL - Marijuana has been used as a medicine for thousands of years but it hasn't always been legal. Now that Illinois' four year medicinal marijuana program is under way, some possible patients are taking advantage of services to help them secure a medical marijuana card from the state. Organizations such as,"Medical Cannabis Outreach", are growing. The organization was in Decatur on Sunday to offer a free seminar to residents on how to obtain a medical marijuana card to legally obtain cannabis and answer any questions about treating illnesses designated by the state as qualifying conditions. Caprice Sweatt is the founder and President and an advocate of medicinal cannabis. She uses medicinal cannabis to treat her Crohn's Disease. She was diagnosed with the disease when she was seventeen. She has been prescription drug free for the last ten years and only uses cannabis to medicate. Some of the conditions recognized as illnesses that could be treated with medical marijuana in Illinois include AIDS/HIV, Agitation of Alzheimer's Disease, Cancer, Fibromyalgia, Glaucoma, Lupus, MS, Parkinson's Disease, Rheumatoid Arthritis and more. There were an additional eleven conditions proposed for the list of thirty nine, including Anorexia Nervosa, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Migraine Headaches, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and more. Because medicinal marijuana is a Pilot Program in Illinois, the Rauner Administration said they would evaluate whether to add the additional 11 conditions if the program remains. Illinois is one of only twenty three states in the union to allow the distribution of marijuana for medicinal use.